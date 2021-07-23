Nearly 39 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India today

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's cumulative COVID vaccination coverage has exceeded 42.75 crores (42,75,00,272).

As per the 7 pm provisional report, nearly 39 lakh (38,87,028) vaccine doses have been administered today, as per 7 pm provisional report.

18,09,954 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 1,92,363 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.



Cumulatively, 13,52,21,119 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States and Union Territories have received their first dose and a total of 57,54,908 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

As many as 35,342 new COVID-19 cases and 38,740 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

The cumulative positive cases now stand at 3,12,93,062, including 3,04,68,079 recoveries and 4,05,513 active cases. The country's COVID death tally has reached 4,19,470, including 483 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

