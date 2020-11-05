Nearly 40,000 stubble burning incidents reported in Punjab this year

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 5 (ANI): As per data by Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), around 40,000 incidents of stubble burning have been reported so far this year, said GS Gill, Nodal Officer, Punjab Pollution Control Board on Wednesday.

"As per data by PRSC (Punjab Remote Sensing Centre), around 40,000 incidents (of stubble burning) reported so far this year. It was 25,000 last year," said Gill.

Gill further said that the incidents of stubble burning were reported mainly in Sangrur, Bathinda, and Tarn Taran districts.



"Around 20 FIRs have been registered and 49 cases are before the court," said GS Gill.

Earlier in October, the Central government submitted before the Supreme Court that it is contemplating the creation of a permanent body by enacting legislation to deal with the annual air pollution issue in the national capital region arising from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Stubble burning in the neighbouring states causes massive air pollution in winters in the national capital. (ANI)

