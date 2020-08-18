Nearly nine lakh COVID-19 tests done in last 24 hours, highest so far: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): India has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours while the number of people recovered has now gone up to about two million, Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that case fatality rate is below two per cent and recovered patients are 2.93 per cent of active cases.

He said nearly 9 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

"A total of 8,99,864 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. Recovered patients are more than 19.70 lakh and 25 per cent of cases are active cases," he said.

Bhushan said that average recovery per day is 55,000 while weekly positivity rate has come down to 7.72 per cent.

"The average recovery per day is 55,000. More than three crore people have been tested so far. The weekly positivity rate has come down from 10 per cent to 7.72 per cent. Keeping two yards distance, wearing mask and hand cleaning is necessary," Bhushan said. (ANI)