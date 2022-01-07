'Necessary action will be taken': Muzzafarnagar SP on Jawed Habib's viral video row

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): The matter is being investigated by the local police, said Arpit Vijayvargiya, SP City, Muzaffarnagar on viral video showing hairstylist Jawed Habib for allegedly spitting on a woman's hair.

Speaking to ANI, Muzaffarnagar city SP, Arpit Vijayvargiya, said, "In a viral video showing Jawed Habib spitting on a woman's hair. The police are investigating the matter and we are getting the information. Necessary action will be taken."

The video, which is doing the rounds on various social media platforms, is reportedly from a training seminar in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.





The victim, Pooja Gupta, told reporters, "I run my own parlour and I went there to learn the skills and new techniques. I was not knowing that he (Jawed Habib) will spit on my head. This is a humiliation. My students and audiences were laughing at me."

Earlier, National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday wrote to Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana on viral video showing hairstylist Jawed Habib allegedly spitting on a woman's hair urging him to take action in the matter.

Their tweet read, "@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest." (ANI)

