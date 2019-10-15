Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh speaking at the 41st DRDO Directors' Conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Phot/ANI)
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh speaking at the 41st DRDO Directors' Conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Phot/ANI)

Necessary for us to have technologically updated force, says Navy Chief

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday stressed on the need of having a technologically up-to-date force and said that maintaining the right technological mix is crucial.
Addressing a seminar at the 41st DRDO Directors' Conference here, Singh said, "Both warfare and technology is synonymous. When we speak of warfare, it is changing at a rapid pace because it is being driven by technology. It is very necessary for us to have a technologically up-to-date force. For us, maintaining the right technological mix is crucial."
He said that the DRDO is "extremely important" to the Navy for maintaining the technological edge which is crucial to naval warfare.
Underlining the need to leapfrog in technology, the Navy Chief listed three suggestions.
"One is that impetus has to be on niche technology. Second, we must take a closer look at models such as DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) in the US. Third, we need to encourage small-time innovators," Singh said.
"To my mind, ideally the Navy must have a small percentage of slightly vintage systems for the bulk of the systems to be contemporary and another small percentage would comprise of cutting-edge technology which is being incubated or imbibed into the service," he added.
Thanking the DRDO for its support over the years, Singh said that the research agency has an important role in helping the Navy get the right mix of technological and force levels.
"DRDO and Navy have got together and have had many success stories. These are the results born out of close cooperation in the long-relationship together. We have had some success stories in joint developments including the BrahMos missile," the Navy Chief said.
Singh outlined that the Navy is committed to indigenisation and self-reliance.
He further said, "In the sensor domain, we have got the substantial capability not too far behind contemporary technologies. In the basic weapon system, we have made good progress, but it is in the state-of-art weapon systems and ordnance that is still work in progress. I request the DRDO to focus on this aspect." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:38 IST

Yogi Adityanath condoles death of victims in Jhansi fire incident

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday condoled the death of the victims in the Jhansi fire incident.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:36 IST

Lok Sabha Secretariat seeks suggestions from MPs for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Secretariat has sought suggestions from parliamentarians on the ambitious plan of the central government for the redevelopment of Parliament complex.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:28 IST

Telangana: Protests by RTC employees enter day 11

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers intensified their agitation as their strike entered the 11th day on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:23 IST

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik launches health projects worth Rs 400...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced health care projects of around Rs 400 crore for district hospitals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:13 IST

Patna: Ink thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, he says...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Ink was thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday while he was visiting dengue patients at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:07 IST

Delhi: Police seize illegal firecrackers from Narela factory

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The city police on Monday seized illegal firecrackers and raw material in huge quantity from a godown and factory in the Narela area here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:57 IST

Talks of making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' not right: Akal Takht Chief

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Akal Takht Chief Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its talks of making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and said that people of all religions and faiths live in the country which is the beauty of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:56 IST

Devotees throng Golden Temple to celebrate Parkash Gurpurab of...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Scores of devotees thronged Amritsar's Golden Temple on Tuesday to take a dip in the holy sarovar (pool) on the occasion of Parkash Gurpurab of Guru Ram Das.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:47 IST

Modi govt has zero-tolerance towards terrorism : Amit Shah

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a policy of "zero-tolerance" towards terrorism which he termed as the biggest hurdle on the way of development.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:38 IST

Will be personally following up with Centre on PMC bank issue,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that after assembly elections in the state, he will take up the issue of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank with the centre.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:28 IST

EC announces ban on Exit Polls from 7 am to 6 pm on October 21

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that there would be a ban on the exit polls from 7 am to 6:30 pm on October 21 during the Legislative Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra and by-elections to 51 assembly constituencies of 17 states.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:26 IST

Focus on research to make India global leader in defence...

New Delhi [india], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday urged the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials to focus on research work in order to make India a global leader in the defence sector.

Read More
iocl