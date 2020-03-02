Necessary for youth to be educated for Haryana's development: Khattar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that it is necessary for the youth to be educated as it is also linked with the development of the state.

He also said that the youth should sharpen their skills so that they get employment in the field of their choice.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Community Centers built at a cost of about Rs 3.52 crore in Pundrak, Kachhwa and Dabri villages in Karnal assembly constituency on Sunday.

According to a press release, Khattar said the State government has taken several steps in this direction so that good education is imparted to children and to youth.

He said that the state government is focussing its attention on generating employment opportunities for the youth and in the last five years, 80,000 youths have been provided employment and in the next two years, more youth will be provided employment.

The Chief Minister said that in the budget this year besides focussing on the education sector, health sector has also been given priority in the budget as the state will increase awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle. (ANI)

