Necessary that Odisha's comprehensive, diverse history reaches country: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Hindi translation of the book 'Odisha Itihaas' written by 'Utkal Keshari' Dr Harekrushna Mahtab on Friday.

Launching the book, the Prime Minister said it is very necessary the comprehensive and diverse history of Odisha reached the people of the country.

"About a year and a half ago, we celebrated the 120th birth anniversary of 'Utkal Kesari' Harekrushna Mahtab ji. Today we are launching the Hindi version of his famous book 'Odisha History'. It is very necessary that the comprehensive and diverse history of Odisha reached the people of the country," he said.

He added that Mahtab dedicated his life to the freedom struggle, and even served sentence in jail. "But the important thing is that along with the freedom fight, he also fought for society," he said.

Prime Minister Modi recounted that Mahtab fought the battle to freedom with a party and later became the Chief Minister of Odisha from another.

He added that Mahtab played an important role in the Indian History Congress, taking the history of Odisha to the national stage.

"There are museums in Odisha, there are archives, there is archaeology section, and all this was made possible by Mahtab Ji's vision of history and his contribution," the Prime Minister added.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD MP and son of Harekrushna Mahtab, Bhartruhari Mahtab, were also present at the event.

As per an official release, the book-'Odisha Itihaas', available in Odia and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit.

"The event marking the release of the Hindi version has been organised by Harekrushna Mahtab Foundation,' informed the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Dr Harekrushna Mahtab was a notable figure in the Indian Independence Movement. He also served as Chief Minister of Odisha from 1946 to 1950 and from 1956 to 1961. He wrote the book 'Odisha Itihaas' in Ahmednagar Fort Jail, where he was imprisoned for more than two years during 1942-1945. (ANI)