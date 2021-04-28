Need 7 crore doses of vaccine for people between 18-45 years of age in Rajasthan: Minister

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Ahead of the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination beginning May 1, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said that the state needs at least seven crore doses of vaccines to innoculate people in the state between 18-45 years of age.

"The state is capable of vaccinating as many as seven lakh people in a day. We have developed storage facilities for the COVID-19 vaccines. 2,444 cold chain points have been developed in the state," Sharma told ANI.

"There are 3.25 crore people in the state between 18-45 yrs of age. So we will need seven crore doses of vaccine. Our officers spoke to SII, they did book 3.75 crore doses. SII told our officials that they will not be able to supply the order of the central government till May 15...so how they would be able to supply us," the Rajasthan health minister said.



Sharma also said that there is confusion regarding the price of the COVID-19 vaccines too.

"Why there should be different rates of the vaccines in one country."

Under phase three of the vaccination drive, everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government had announced on April 19. The registration for the same will begin at 4 pm on Wednesday.

According to official data, there are 1,55,182 active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan. (ANI)

