Need to arrest the trend of people travelling to Goa because it's safe zone: Digambar Kamat

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 27 (ANI): The Goa government needs to arrest the trend of persons who are travelling to the state, just because it is a safe zone and not because they are stranded elsewhere and are returning to a place they belong to, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said on Wednesday.

"Goa was initially a green zone with zero cases, but we are moving towards an increase in the number of cases every day. I can understand the case of Goans who are stranded and want to return. But there are lots of other people who want to come to Goa for various reasons. And unless we screen them properly and make border checking stricter, I have a feeling the number of positive cases may increase," Kamat told ANI here.

"We have been telling the state government to ensure strict checking and to take no chances. The trend is since Goa is in a better phase (COVID-wise), therefore, many people want to come to Goa for staying, taking rest, we have to keep a check on this," he added.

He further added that the government should not take any charges from the state's residents, who are returning during the COVID-19 phase, for tests, or quarantine.

On Sunday, Goa released a revised SOP for all domestic passengers arriving by air, rail, or road to the state as domestic flight services resumed on Monday.

The state government made COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for people who want to enter Goa.

Goa, as of Wednesday morning had 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases, out of which 28 have been cured and discharged, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

