Need to be more vigilant for illegal border crossing ahead of Bengal polls, says Special DG BSF

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29 (ANI): As West Bengal Assembly elections are due later this year, there is a need to be even more vigilant for any kind of illegal border crossing, said Pankaj Kumar Singh, Special DG Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday.

"With (West Bengal Assembly) elections looming ahead, we have to be even more vigilant for any kind of illegal border crossing and people who could spread trouble during our peaceful election," Singh told reporters here.

"We have been very strict at the borders. This kind of thing is not to be tolerated we are an extremely professional border guarding force. We are very actively cooperating with whatever information we have, we are able to collect a lot of local intelligence as well. We are professionally trying the guard the borders in the best possible manner that we can," he added.

Speaking about the probe involving Satish Kumar, BSF Commandant in alleged cattle smuggling case on India-Bangladesh border, Singh said BSF is cooperating with CBI.

"We will cooperate with CBI. There is no scope for illegal acts in the force. 2-3 have been dismissed, half a dozen have been thrown out (transferred)," said Singh.



Singh further said, whenever lethal firing takes place at the borders, it occurs at around 12 am till 4 am to 5 am.

"Our policy is definitely not lethal, we respect all human lives to the best of our ability but only when it comes to endangering the life, safety of the man or the weapon that might be snatched away is that resorted to," he added.

West Bengal is scheduled to go for Assembly elections to 294 constituencies later this year.

Earlier, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that the Trinamool Congress government did not want to fence the India-Bangladesh border.

"The state government did not want fencing of the border. People who come from Bangladesh support them. But the Central government has tried its best. If BJP comes to power in the state, we will ensure fencing of the border," he had said. (ANI)

