Need to be prepared to deal with worst situation: Odisha CM instructs officials regarding COVID-19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 28 (ANI): In view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked the state administration to be prepared to deal with the worst situation just as it plans to deal with natural disasters.

Speaking at a review meeting on the coronavirus situation and its management in the state with senior government officials and District Collectors, the Chief Minister said that the whole country is now going through a serious crisis and health care in major cities and metros is under intense pressure.

"With that in mind, we have to be vigilant to deal with the situation," he said.



Patnaik also expressed concern over youth being affected by the second wave of Covid-19 and said, "the double and triple mutants are highly infectious and that's mutant strain is developing complications to the patients, which is concerning. We need to be prepared to deal with the worst situation, just as we plan to deal with the natural disaster."

The Chief Minister directed the Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to assess the situation at the grassroots level and act accordingly.

Patnaik said oxygen is the most important thing in the treatment of Covid-19 and directed the officials to ensure a sufficient supply of oxygen in a timely manner.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, who was also at the meeting informed that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, senior officials are keeping a close watch on the situation. "Covid Care Centers have been operationalized and all Covid Hospitals have been operationalized. Steps are being taken to increase the number of beds," said Mohapatra.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, the active cases of COVID-19 in Odisha stand at 44,948. Total cured, recovered and migrated are 3,67,111 and the death toll is at 1997. (ANI)

