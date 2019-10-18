Need to bust myths about nuclear energy: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh has said that nuclear energy can help meet India's rising demand for energy and there was a need to bust myths associated with it.

Inaugurating the 11th Nuclear Energy Conclave here on Friday, Singh said the government has taken various steps to promote the scientific temper in the country.

He said the atomic power plants were earlier restricted to southern India but now the government is setting up the nuclear plants in other parts of the country and a nuclear plant was coming up in Haryana.

According to a Department of Atomic Energy release, Singh said the country has made a lot of progress in atomic energy and space in the last five years.

Noting that a `Hall of Nuclear Energy' was opened in Pragati Maidan in Delhi, he said a similar hall is being planned for the Department of Space.

Singh, who is also Minister of State in the PMO and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, spoke about the use of nuclear energy in the field of medicine, especially cancer care.

Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) chairman KN Vyas said that nuclear energy is a clear option to fight global warming. He said that India has gained vast experience in construction and commissioning of reactors.

Former AEC Chairman Anil Kakodkar said that access to imported uranium can expand the size of the nuclear programme. "We have now much lesser constraints to move ahead," he said.

Kakodkar talked about fast breeder reactors and light water reactors as also advanced heavy water reactors.

He said the Nuclear Power Corporation (NPC) should focus on cost-competitiveness and short gestation period so that power generated has the lower tariff.

He also talked about the need for India to become a net exporter of clean and safe energy "before it is too late".

AEC member R B Grover said that electricity generation in the world contributes to 40 per cent of carbon emission. He said that for any technology to succeed, it has to be robust and commercially viable.

Technical sessions were also held during the conclave. (ANI)

