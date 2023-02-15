Need to counter doctored narratives to run down India's growth story: Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday underlined the need to remain alert to effectively counter the doctored narratives to run down India's growth story.

Interacting with a group of Indian Information Service (IIS) probationers at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today, the Vice President said, "We no longer have the luxury of delayed response."

Dhankhar described India as the land of opportunities and investments and highlighted the role of effective communication in further enhancing these strengths.

Describing the 'dumping of information' as 'another way of invasion', he called for bold and effective steps to neutralize it.

"India is on the rise, sinister designs are there to set afloat a narrative by free fall of information, we have to be alert, this is another way of invasion. We have to boldly neutralize it. We can't allow the free fall of doctored narratives to run down India's growth story," said the Vice President.



Dhankhar asked the officers to be "real protectors of democracy and nationalism."

Praising the role of IIS officers in fighting misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic and in addressing vaccine hesitancy, Dhankhar told young officer trainees to remain ever-alert and vigilant as things get viral in a split second these days.

The Indian Information Service is a Central Group 'A' Service whose members work as media managers for the Government of India.

The IIS officers, in their various capacities, act as a vital communication link between the Government and the citizens of the country by way of disseminating information and communicating various Government policies and schemes to the public at large.

Sunil Kumar Gupta, Secretary to the Vice President, Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, DG, IIMC, IIS officer trainees of 2020, 2021 & 2022 batches and senior officials were present. (ANI)

