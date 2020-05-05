Need to further tighten, implement lockdown in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts: Telangana health officials to CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): The State Medical and Health officials have told Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that percentage of those affected with and dying due to coronavirus is more in Hyderabad, its neighbouring three districts and hence there is a need to further tighten and implement lockdown in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchel and Vikarabad districts.

In a message, the State Chief Minister's Office stated that the officials requested the Chief Minister not to give any relaxation in these districts. They said the cases in other districts have decreased and the number of containment zones has also been reduced.

The CM held a lengthy review at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday on the spread of coronavirus spread and implementation of lockdown.

Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Family Welfare Commissioner Yogita Rani, Senior Medical officials attended the meeting.

In the eight-hour-long review, relaxation of lockdown regulations came up for the discussion. The CM commented that only three positive cases were reported on Monday and 40 patients getting discharged was a good omen. In this context, medical and health officials submitted a report to the CM.

"In the State so far 1085 people are affected by the virus. Among these, so far, 585 persons have been discharged. 29 died and 471 under treatment. The virus spread is more in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchel and Vikarabad districts. Of the total 1085 positive cases, 717 (66.08 per cent) belong to these four districts," the report submitted by the Medical and health department stated.

"Among those dead, 82.21 per cent belongs to these four districts. For the past 10 days, the highest number of cases were reported from these districts only. The situation is not at all good in these districts. Hence, please do not give any relaxations in these four districts," the report read.

The report further read, continue lockdown as it is, if need be, more strictly. The situation has improved in other districts. Containment zones number has also decreased there. In those districts, red zones are becoming orange zones and orange zones are becoming green.

The Cabinet, which will meet on Tuesday, may discuss at length on the report submitted by the Medical and health department. There is a possibility that the cabinet would discuss whether to continue the lockdown conditions or give some relaxations and what should be done in the districts where the coronavirus spread is more and other issues and make a decision. (ANI)

