Need to revamp water resources dept, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the water resource department needs to be revamped.

During the review meeting on revamping of the water resources department, Rao said that the water resources department will work under an umbrella, unlike in the past, according to a statement from the CMO.

"There was a vast difference in the situation that existed before the formation of the State and after. The irrigation facilities have increased by leaps and bounds now," he said.

Announcing that more territorial jurisdiction will be created, he added, "In accordance with the change in the situation, more territorial jurisdictions will be created with chief engineers (CEs) of water resources department as heads. The water resources department unlike in the past where it was divided among many wings will now work under one umbrella."

"It was accepted in principle to increase the existing territorial jurisdictions headed by CEs from 13 to 19. It was primarily agreed to make Adilabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Ramagundam, Warangal, Mulugu, Khammam, Kothagudem, Gajwel, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagar Kurnool, and Hyderabad as the territorial jurisdictions headed by CEs," the statement said.

Pointing out that Water Resources Department will now function as one department, the CMO added, "All the projects, tanks, IDC Lifts, reservoirs, barrages, pump houses, canals, sub stations will come under the territorial jurisdiction. The Water Resources Department, which was divided as major, medium, small IDC wings, will now function as one department and it would be called Water Resources Department."

"The CM decided to name Ghanpur Anicut in Medak Districts as Vana Durga Project. The CM instructed the officials concerned to revive the canals under Pakala project. Narasampet MLA Sri Peddi Sudarshan Reddy requested the CM to revive the canals built under the Kakatiya dynasty. Responding to this, the CM said reviving the canals of the Kakatiya Dynasty would mean protecting the proud heritage. The CM instructed the officials to prepare estimates in this regard," it added. (ANI)

