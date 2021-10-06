Need to start 'Technology Schools', says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Hubbali (Karanataka) [India], October 6 (ANI): In view of emphasizing technical education among students at the high school level, there is a need to start 'Technology Schools', Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Addressing after virtually inaugurating the 'Innovation and Impact' program organized by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S and T under the 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative, he said that actions will be implemented right away to promote the growth of innovative industries in the Hubballi region.

"There was a technology school in Hubli way back in 1960 itself which was closed later. But, technology schools need to be started considering the fact that perception ability will be more during childhood", he stated.

He told that Atal Tinkering Labs should be upgraded and artificial intelligence must be included at that level at least to some extent. He added, "Polytechnics also need to be upgraded along the lines of up-gradation of 150 ITI's in the state".

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka C N Ashwatha Narayana, said, "a centre of excellent (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Date Engineering will be set up soon in Hubballi. He further said, the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) aspires to ready the students as per the global technological developments, and accordingly, coding will be taught for students at the school level itself".



The government has brought in effective policies to promote innovative technologies and the duration of the internship has risen from 3 weeks to 30 weeks. Students will also be given the opportunity to undergo internships in foreign countries, Narayana explained.

Aravind Bellad, MLA, suggested focusing on developing the Hubballi cluster as a hardware manufacturing hub.

Prashanth Prakash, Chairperson, State Vision Group, pointed out, that it is suitable to start agri-tech, climate-tech, and space-tech industries in the Hubballi cluster.

B V Naidu, Chairperson, KDEM (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission), opined that there should be efforts to promote indigenous manufacturing of Tablet PCs.

E V Ramana Reddy, ACS, Department of Electronics, IT/BT, Ashok S.Shettar, Vice-Chancellor, KLE Technical University, Aravind Malligeri, CEO, Aechus, Gudasi, Prof. Mahesh, Sanjeev Gupta, Vivek Pawar, Meena Nagaraj, Director, Dept of IT/BT were present. (ANI)

