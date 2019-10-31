PM Modi addressing civil service probationers at Kevadia, Gujarat on Thursday
PM Modi addressing civil service probationers at Kevadia, Gujarat on Thursday

Need to step out of comfort zones, Modi tells civil service probationers

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:31 IST

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised on the need to step out of comfort zones and associate with people and noted that government officials sometimes commit the mistake of remaining confined to air-conditioned offices and perceive that everything is all right.
Addressing the civil service probationers here on National Unity Day to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbahi Patel, Modi said it is necessary to do an honest assessment of the feedback received.
"It is not so that things that are pleasant to our eyes and ears should only be seen and heard. We have to increase the dimensions of receiving the feedback and we must also listen to the advice given by our adversaries. This will give depth to our vision," he said.
Modi said citizens should leave government offices with respect and satisfaction.
"While in the government system, sometimes we commit another mistake. Often sitting in AC rooms we perceive that all things are fine. We have a limited social circle comprising of people with similar approach. This is the reason that many a time we are not aware of the even common problems. Therefore, we may be in any service, we need to step out of our comfort zone and associate with people. This will help us in taking the right policy decisions," he said.
The Prime Minister said many government agencies were service providers and consumers should come first for them.
"We have to also understand whether it is ministries or municipal corporations, we are the service providers and for service providers' consumer should come first. When we understand it, necessary changes will come in manpower inventory, supply chain management, technology and at every level," he said.
Modi said an impression should not go among people that officials are inaccessible.
"It is not possible that you have an instant solution to every problem and common people understand this. They only want to be heard, want respect. Our citizens are satisfied only if their appeal reaches the right platform. You should strive that citizens should leave our office with respect and satisfaction," he said.
The Prime Minister laid stress on getting honest feedback.
"For effective service delivery and effective implementation of policy, honest feedback is essential for which you have to develop a mechanism. In earlier times, there was a system of night halt for collectors and it was helpful. This practice is now getting over. The practice of handing-over-note is almost over. In the handing-over-note, the outgoing official uses to leave a note for the incoming official. This helps the new officer in maintaining continuity in governance and understanding the challenges ahead," Modi said.
"We have to strengthen these old practices by integrating them with technology, which should be used not as an alternative but as a multiplier," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:12 IST

Govt seeks explanation from WhatsApp on breach, says committed...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Centre has on Thursday sought an explanation from WhatsApp to explain the breach of privacy after the messaging platform informed several Indian users this week that they had been targetted by Israeli spyware Pegasus earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:52 IST

PM Modi interacts with officer trainees of 94th Civil Services...

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with 430 officer trainees of the 94th Civil Services Foundation Course here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:49 IST

Visakhapatnam: Two youths washed away in sea at Bheemunipatnam beach

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Two youths were washed away in the sea at Bheemunipatnam beach in the district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:44 IST

Delhi Police Special Cell, ITBP team awarded Union Home...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha, Assistant Commissioner of Police Attar Singh, Inspector Shiv Kumar, ASI Rajesh Sharma and Head Constable Adesh Kumar on Thursday were awarded Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:39 IST

Must work collectively to make 'Shreshth Bharat' to pay tribute...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Agricultural and Farmers Welfare Parashottam Rupala on Thursday participated in 'Run for Unity' in Hyderabad to pay tribute to the stalwart Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:33 IST

Hyderabad: Two held for trying to bury baby alive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Thursday here for trying to bury a baby alive in the ground.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:33 IST

Eknath Sambhaji Shinde elected as Shiv Sena legislative party leader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The newly elected legislators of Shiv Sena on Thursday elected Eknath Sambhaji Shinde as their legislative party leader.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:30 IST

Delhi: Rider sets bike ablaze after being towed away by police

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A man on Thursday set ablaze his bike after it was towed away by the police from Mandir Marg in Saket for obstructive parking, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:20 IST

NIA searches six locations in TN in ISIS Coimbatore module case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at six places in Tamil Nadu in connection with a probe into the ISIS Coimbatore module case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:05 IST

Hyderabad: Police detain AISF protesters agitating in solidarity...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Police on Thursday detained the All India Students Federation (AISF) members who were protesting for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees near the Minister's Quarters here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:58 IST

India, Japan conclude second edition of 'Dharma Guardian'...

Kolasib (Mizoram) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): India and Japan concluded the second edition of the annual military exercise named 'Dharma Guardian' at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:52 IST

ICCR to organise seminar to commemorate 550th birth anniversary...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): To commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, Indian Council for Cultural Relations will be organising a seminar on teachings of the revered saint on November 6.

Read More
iocl