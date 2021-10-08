Need to take health services to remotest parts of country: President Kovind

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI): Noting that there is a need to take health services to the remotest corners of the country, President Ram Nath Kovind has said that a robust delivery mechanism is required to make proper use of technology.

Inaugurating the newly built Teaching Hospital of the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences at Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, he said technology and human resources were vital for creating a self-reliant India.

He said the area around the CIMS is densely forested and many of the people living in it are from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and urged the administration of CIMS and the state government of Karnataka to take steps to make affordable healthcare available to them with the goal of providing universal healthcare for all.

He said that the Centre has already increased the number of the AIIMS from 6 to 22 and it is also opening new medical colleges in every district to improve the health infrastructure in the entire country.

As new post-graduate colleges are coming up, the existing post-graduate institutes are also being encouraged to become centres of excellence, he said.

"But this infrastructure cannot serve its purpose without human resources. All technology would be useless if we don't have a robust delivery mechanism. We need to take our health services to the remotest corners of our country. We can hope to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat only when our technology, human resources and the access to both come together," the President said.



President Kovind said he was happy to note that the CIMS was ranked third for the successful implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme in 2020-21.

Referring to COVID-19, he said the resurgence has largely abated, and this would not have been possible without the immense dedication of the medical fraternity.

He said some sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

"Our nation would forever be indebted to them. Our Corona Warriors - doctors, nurses, paramedics, and others - have made our country proud with their relentless fervour," he said.

President Kovind said that the same dedication was behind the largest vaccination drive in history.

"India has not only produced the coronavirus vaccines at home but has set new world records in administering vaccines. In a single day, we managed to vaccinate close to 25 million people, and our cumulative coverage will soon cross the one billion mark. We could not have achieved this distinction without the exemplary commitment of our healthcare professionals," he said.

The President said that two professions that form the twin foundations for the development of a nation are healthcare and education. (ANI)

