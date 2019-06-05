NEET 2019 results out; Rajasthan boy tops

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced the results and scorecard of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET 2019.

Nalin Khandelwal, of Rajasthan, bagged 701 out of 720 marks to be all India topper. Bhavik Bansal of Delhi secured the second position while Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh secured the third position.

"I am very happy at securing the first rank. I used to study for eight hours every day. I would like to thank my teachers," he told reporters.

Madhuri Reddy of Telangana emerged as the topper among girls and secured an all-India rank of seven.

The NEET is conducted by the NTA for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges.

The NEET result is available on NTA's official website ntaneet.nic.in.

The NTA has already released the NEET Answer Key 2019 of the exam and accepted the objection against the same till May 31.

The NEET exam was conducted on May 5 and May 20.

In Odisha, hundreds of students missed the exam as trains were running late or cancelled in the wake of cyclone Fani.

As a result, the exam was rescheduled to May 20 for Cyclone Fani-affected candidates from Odisha and those from Karnataka who were unable to take their exams in Karnataka due to delayed train schedules. (ANI)

