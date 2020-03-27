NEET 2020 postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam in wake of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 crisis.

NEET is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programs in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has postponed the ensuing NEET (UG) May-2020 examination scheduled to be held on May 3, 2020," said an official statement.

NTA informed that as of now the examination is proposed to be held in the last week of May 2020. The exact date will be announced later after assessing the situation.

"Accordingly, the admit cards for the examination which were to be issued on March 27, 2020 will now be issued later on after assessing the situation after April 15, 2020 only," it further read.

Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all educational institutions in the country to postpone all exams including JEE Main till March 31 in view of coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)