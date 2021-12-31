NEET 2021 counselling: Resident doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to resume services, says its Resident Doctors' Association

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Resident Doctors' Association of Delhi's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday said that its members are "resuming services completely" following assurances from senior officials of the Union Health Ministry and Delhi Police over the FIR and NEET 2021 counselling issue.

RDA stated, "We are "resuming services completely" following assurances from senior officials of Union Health Ministry & Delhi Police over the FIR & counselling issue. However, the resident doctors' strike is still on and the final decision on it will be taken tomorrow."

Dr Manish, FORDA President said, "We want the doctors not to protest at different places. So all the resident doctors have decided to protest at Lady Hardinge Medical College. We want an apology from the Delhi Police for misbehaviour with our doctors and withdrawal of FIRs."



Earlier, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) had called for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors."

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi RDA had demanded the immediate release of the detained doctors during a face-off at the ongoing protest between Delhi police and doctors.

On Tuesday, doctors demanded government action on NEET-PG 2021 counselling and called for the suspension of all services including emergency services across the country from December 29, following which the Union Health Ministry held an emergency meeting with a 12-member delegation of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) representatives.

The nationwide protest was called by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the other doctors association unitedly. (ANI)

