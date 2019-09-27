NEET impersonation case: Medical student, father arrested

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu police on Thursday arrested a father-son duo in the case pertaining to alleged impersonation in National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) examination.

Medical student Udit Surya and father Dr KS Venkatesh were arrested and produced before the court by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) wing of the Tamil Nadu Police.

An impersonator had allegedly written and cleared the medical exam on behalf of Surya. He attended the classes for the first 20 days, following which Surya took his place. The matter came to light following a tip-off. (ANI)

