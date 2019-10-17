NEET impersonation case: TN court grants conditional bail to Udit Surya

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A Tamil Nadu court has granted conditional bail to medical student Udit Surya, who along with his father, Dr KS Venkatesh, was arrested in the case pertaining to alleged impersonation in National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) examination.

The father-son duo was arrested last month and produced before a court by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) wing of the Tamil Nadu Police.

An impersonator had allegedly written and cleared the medical exam on behalf of Surya. He attended the classes for the first 20 days, following which Surya took his place. The matter came to light following a tip-off. (ANI)

