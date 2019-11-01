NEET Impersonation Scam: Conditional bail granted to one accused by TN court

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): A Tamil Nadu court on Friday granted conditional bail to one of the accused in connection with the NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Examination) impersonation case.

The accused Mohammed Irfan was granted bail by the judicature today morning.

However, the court also ordered Irfan to appear before the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on a daily basis.

On October 17, Tamil Nadu court had granted conditional bail to medical student Udit Surya, who along with his father, Dr KS Venkatesh, was arrested in the case pertaining to alleged impersonation in NEET examination.

The father-son duo was arrested last month and produced before a court by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) wing of the Tamil Nadu Police.

An impersonator had allegedly written and cleared the medical exam on behalf of Surya. He attended the classes for the first 20 days, following which Surya took his place. The matter came to light following a tip-off. (ANI)

