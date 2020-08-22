NEET, JEE Main exams to be held in September: National Testing Agency

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) exam will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) on September 13.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to consider all facets of security and safety of students before announcing the final dates of JEE and NEET entrance tests in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020. (ANI)

