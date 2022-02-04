NEET-PG 2022: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till February 8 on plea seeking to extend internship deadline

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned till February 8 hearing on a petition filed by candidates seeking deferment of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate exam 2022 (NEET-PG).

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant listed the matter for Tuesday for further hearing.



The Court was hearing petitions filed by certain candidates who have submitted that many candidates appearing in the counselling for NEET-PG 2021 are yet waiting for seat allocation. They have a raised doubt that they will not be in a position to appear in the examination due to the clash in the dates of counselling and the date of the NEET-PG 2022 examination.

The petitioners sought to defer the date for NEET-PG 2022, which is scheduled to be conducted on March 12 2022 saying that it can accommodate candidates who are currently undergoing NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling and are aspiring to appear in NEET-PG 2022-23, subject to the seat allocation in NEET-PG 2021-22.

The petitioners have also challenged the conditions provided in the information bulletin with regards to completion of internship till May 31, 2022. The petitioners said that the said clause is manifestly arbitrary as it deprives thousands of candidates to apply for the examination. The petitioners have sought to extend the deadline for completion of the same. (ANI)

