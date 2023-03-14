NEET-PG 2023 results declared

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET-PG) 2023 was declared on Tuesday.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences today released the results.

The announcement was made by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter who congratulated all students who qualified in the exam.



All the candidates who appeared for the exams can check their marks on the website - natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The Minister also lauded National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for conducting the exams successfully.

"The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!" Mandaviya tweeted.

The NEET PG 2023 exam was held on March 5. (ANI)

