NEET-PG Bill: AIADMK asks TN govt to take necessary step to cancel exams

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4 (ANI): AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that the DMK government should take necessary action to cancel the NEET examination in the next academic year.

All the political parties, including the DMK, have condemned the returning of a Bill seeking to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET by Governor RN Ravi.



In a press release, the AIADMK chief coordinator said, "Before the election, MK Stalin had said that if the DMK comes to power, then it will cancel the NEET examination. The opportunity to study medicine will be given on the basis of marks obtained in the general examination."

He further said, "If the DMK had withdrawn its support to the then UPA government in 2010 when the NEET was introduced, the problem of NEET would not have arisen today."

"In order to fulfill the election promise, the DMK government should put the necessary pressure on the Central Government and take necessary action to cancel the NEET examination in the coming academic year," he said. (ANI)

