NEET-PG counselling: As doctors' strike continues, patients suffer in hospitals

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): As doctors continue to protest across, it seems like there is no end to patients woes in the hospitals across India.

Vandana, a patient's mother who came to RML hospital, said, "My son has a kidney-related disease. Doctors had asked to undergo some medical tests. Today my son was supposed to undergo an eye test and accordingly, an appointment was fixed. But due to the protest, no testing is happening in the hospital. My son was referred to this hospital from GTB hospital."

A resident of Rohini said, "I came here to show my mother as she was having fever for the past eight months. When I reached here, no doctor is there inside the hospital. Everybody is participating in the ongoing protest. They asked me to come after a few days."

Another patient from Dwarka said, "My wife has to undergo surgery on January 11. Before the surgery, a biopsy procedure needs to be completed. Now the doctors are protesting, the biopsy has been delayed for the time being. I dont know when then will conduct a biopsy."



Several resident doctors across the country continue their protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and warned to withdraw "all healthcare services" from Wednesday.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) calls for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors."

On December 24, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.

NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021, said the letter.

However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors on the frontline, added the letter.

