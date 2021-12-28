NEET-PG Counselling protest: FORDA proposes three demands to end stir

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Day after resident doctors staged a march against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and accused police of allegedly manhandling protesting doctors, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) proposed three demands to end the stir.

Addressing a press conference, FORDA President Dr Manish said, "Firstly, we want the concerned authorities to ensure that we should get a date for counselling right after the Supreme Court's hearing on January 6 concludes. Secondly, we want an apology from the authorities as the police manhandled the doctors. Thirdly, we want the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protestors."

"The strike is still underway. We demand a written apology for police brutality during yesterday's protest of resident doctors at ITO. We will hold a meeting with all Resident Doctors Association (RDAs) at 8 pm today to decide the future course of action," he said.

Resident doctors of several hospitals staged a march near Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday evening in protest against the delay in holding NEET-PG counselling. AIIMS Resident Doctors Association said in its official statement that they "condemned the violent act of police today against the doctors, who were protesting peacefully for expediting NEET-PG counselling."

"By brutally thrashing and detaining the doctors, the Government and Police have reached a new low. The medical fraternity has shown exemplary sacrifice for the sake of this nation at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was running a carnage," it read.



In light of this incident, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today held a meeting with the resident doctors. The meeting was held prior to the press conference.

"I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We are not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on January 6. I hope that NEET-PG counselling will start soon," the Union Health Minister said.

Union Health Minister urged protesting (against the delay in NEET 2021 counseling) resident doctors to call off their strike in the public interest.

On December 24, Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.

It is pertinent to note that the original NEET PG exam was scheduled in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021, said the letter. However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors in the frontline, added the letter.

"IMA is in pain to see our younger children are forced to be in the streets, fighting for the cause of the community and genuine interest in the Covid care of our country," according to the letter. (ANI)

