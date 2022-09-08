NEET UG results declared, check out the links

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on late Wednesday evening declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 results.

The undergraduate medical entrance test had taken place on July 17.



The test results can be checked on neet.nta.nic.in and also on ntaresults.nic.in.

Over 18 lakh candidates appeared in the NEET exam conducted this year at 3,570 centres spread across 497 cities in the country and 14 cities out of India.

Notably, the provisional answer key of the test was released the previous week following which the candidates were permitted to object to the answer key up to September 2. (ANI)

