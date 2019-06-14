NEET(UG) 2019: Four students withdraw petition from SC

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): After the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the results of NEET (UG)-2019 examination, four medical aspirants, who claimed that the answer key of five questions asked in the exam was wrong and the paper needs to be quashed, withdrew their plea on Friday.

A division bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Surya Kant allowed petitioners to withdraw the plea with the liberty to approach High Court.

The apex court refused to intervene in the matter under the grounds of the fact that they cannot become "subject experts". "Of late interference from courts in such issues is too much... We sometimes think if we should consider ourselves as experts," the bench stated.

"Somewhere down the line, we have to stop. We cannot go on scrutinising every multiple choice question in the competitive exams." said the bench.

The petition, filed by four Hyderabad-based students through advocate Mahfooz Nazki, claimed that five questions in the NEET(UG) 2019 were wrongly set and were out of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus.

The plea stated that National Testing Agency (NTA) which had conducted the examination on May 5 issued wrong answer keys and hence endangered their career prospects.

The NTA had announced the results on June 5. (ANI)