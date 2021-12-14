Negative RT-PCR, full COVID vaccination certificate mandatory for passengers of Delhi-Kathmandu bus service

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, passengers travelling on the Delhi-Kathmandu bus service that is scheduled to resume on Wednesday have to compulsorily carry a complete vaccination certificate and a negative RT-PCR test report within 72 hours of the start of the journey.

The bus service, which was closed due to the pandemic, will commence operation at 10 am from Dr Ambedkar Stadium Terminal at Delhi Gate in the national capital.

Resuming after about a gap of over one-and-a-half years, the bus service will be operated on the previous pattern.



The bus service, which covers a distance of 1167 km, was launched in November 2014 as a 'Maitri Bus Sewa' between the capital cities of India and Nepal. On March 23, 2020 the operations were halted as the first wave of the pandemic hit the country.

According to the information given by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the fare of the bus service have become a bit expensive.

Earlier, Rs 2,300 per person was charged for this journey. It has now been increased to Rs 2,800.

Like before, this bus will leave for Kathmandu from Delhi every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the bus from Kathmandu will return to Delhi on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

According to the DTC, this bus will stop at Firozabad and Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and Mugling in Nepal. Apart from this, the bus will also be stopped for custom checking at Sunauli, which is at the India-Nepal border. (ANI)

