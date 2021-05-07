Negative RT-PCR report must for those arriving in West Bengal by train, says Railways

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 7 (ANI): Those arriving in West Bengal by train must carry a negative RT-PCR report for a test conducted within 72 hours of train departure, the Railways have said.

West Bengal is the newest among several states which have made it mandatory for passengers to carry negative RT-PCR tests for arrival into the state.

"Notwithstanding such RT-PCR negative report, proper thermal and health screening of all passengers must also be conducted by the railway staff before boarding," wrote HK Dwivedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Affairs Department, West Bengal, in a letter to the Railways.

Passengers travelling in trains are advised to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while boarding, travelling and, at the destination, the Railways said.

West Bengal, which went to polls last month, has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus infections and at present, has 1,21,872 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)