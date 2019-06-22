Neglected by authorities, this govt hospital in Bihar is on the verge of collapse

Darbhanga (Bihar)[India], June 22 (ANI): While encephalitis claimed 128 lives in Muzaffarpur, another state-run hospital, Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), here lacks hygiene and basic facilities. Moreover, the building of the hospital is in a dilapidated condition.

The patients in the hospital said, "We are forced to get medicines from outside as there is no medicine here. Even the fans and ACs here are not working."

Shyam Choudhary, a worker at the hospital, said, "The patients are ones bearing the brunt of the poor infrastructure facilities. The walls of the hospitals are on the verge of collapsing and some parts of the hospital have collapsed already. Unfortunately, the administration isn't looking into the matter."

A foul smell emanating from the garbage dumped imprudently in the hospital premises also attracts animals and other insects to wander in the area.

"It is very malodorous and the garbage dumped here can become a source of several other diseases as the animals wander here. Nobody pays any heed to the issues of the patients here," a patient said.

"We are forced to take treatment under the shadow of fear. We don't have money to get treatments from private hospitals and we are being neglected by the authorities. As there is no sufficient number of beds here, we are forced to accommodate ourselves on the floor," said another patient.

Raj Ranjan Prasad, Medical Superintendent of DMCH, told ANI, "I have informed the concerned authorities and ministers explaining the condition of the hospital, but no action was taken by the administration. I have written to the administration many a time."

If something is not done immediately, various parts of the building may collapse as the conditions of many blocks of the hospital are abysmal, he added. (ANI)