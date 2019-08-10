Nehru committed the crime of imposing Article 370: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:30 IST

K'taka floods: All schools and colleges in Dharwad to reopen on Aug 13

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Dharwad district administration has extended the holidays of schools and colleges for three more days and ordered that in view of the incessant rains in the area, they will reopen on August 13.