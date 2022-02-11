Nehru liberated Goa, Congress leader slams PM

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 11 (ANI): Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations that Goa had to remain under the imperial rule for years as former PM Nehru was maintaining his global image, State Congress General Secretary Sunil Kawthankar on Thursday said that PM Modi should refresh his memory and read history properly as it was due to the efforts of Congress party and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Goa was liberated.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress did not liberate the state for almost 15 years after Independence. The Prime Minister in his statement added that the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not send armed forces to the state which was under Portuguese rule at that time.

"PM Narendra Modi should refresh his memory and read history properly, it was Congress party and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru under whose leadership Goa was liberated. Congress gave Statehood to Goa.



"What did BJP gave to us except false promises? Today when PM Modi has nothing to showcase about his own government or that of his local BJP government, he is indulging in a false narrative and propaganda which he is best known for to misguide the people," he added.

On PM Modi's statement on 'Congress Mukt Bharat', he said, "PM Narendra Modi should introspect and see the condition of his own party, today, BJP has 90 per cent former Congress leaders which shows BJPs failed to create leaders and people rejected their original leaders and there is no cadre what BJP always claims."

"Whether Modi comes or Amit Shah comes, we will form the next government in the state as people of Goa has decided to vote decisively and give a clear mandate to Congress party so much so that BJP will not cross single digit, " he added while talking about upcoming assembly elections in Goa.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked Congress in poll-bound Goa and said it was here that spoke of "Congress-mukt Bharat" which has now become a commitment of many citizens of the country.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

