Nehru Zoological Park to organise "Live Interactive Session" with school students on October 1

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24 (ANI): As part of "Wildlife Week Celebrations" from October 1 to October 6, Nehru Zoological Park, in Hyderabad will organise an online "Live Interactive Session" on October 1 from 11.00 am to 12.00 Noon with school students to throw insight into Zoo management.



According to an official release, the session will also address the queries from the students on Wild animals and their care in the Zoo.

"All the interested schools are requested to send a letter from the Principal, addressed to the Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad," said the release.

It added that the letter for participation from the school authorities, furnishing all the required details, should reach the official email id of the park (awarnesnehruzoologicalpark@gmail.com) by September 28. (ANI)

