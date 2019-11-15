Congress President Sonia Gandhi. File photo/ANI
Congress President Sonia Gandhi. File photo/ANI

Nehru's vision under attack, says Sonia

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday targeted the BJP-led government saying that vision of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was "under attack" and the present dispensation lacks the capacity, vision and wisdom to uphold his legacy.
In her remarks at the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial lecture event, Gandhi lavishly praised the first prime minister and made a strong attack on the Modi government.
She said Nehru not only etched an eternal mark in the history of the country but in his time he went on to consolidate India's democracy and entrench the foundational values of the polity, "values to which we are still proud to lay claim".
She said the values can be summarised as the four pillars of Nehruvianism - democratic institution-building, staunch secularism, socialist economics and a non-aligned foreign policy.
"These were integral to his vision of India. Today, this vision is fundamentally under attack, but it remains at the core of the true India that we must continue to fight for," she said.
Gandhi said it is lamentable that those who were in power today were blind to this truth and their idea of unity was uniformity.
"They lack the capacity, the vision and the wisdom to uphold this legacy. The forces unleashed by our present rulers want to dictate to us what we can do, say or think. Their idea of unity is uniformity. They disrespect and fear diversity which means they deny our pluralism, our freedom of choice, which are integral to our fundamental rights. Their language may be modern, but they seek to take India backward, not forward. For, after all, they made no sacrifices to shape India's destiny," she said.
Gandhi said the past six years have seen "bigotry, injustice and mismanagement".
"It falls on each and every one of us to pull away this hypocrisy and reveal the darkness lurking beneath. We must unite and speak up against the bigotry, injustice and mismanagement of the last six years Not just for ourselves, but for the millions of our fellow brothers and sisters who continue to suffer," she said.
Gandhi said the annual lecture was a welcome opportunity to revisit the "timeless legacy of one of India's greatest sons".
"In today's times, it has become fashionable to decry Nehru's contributions. It is all the more important to reiterate the very idea of India that he dedicated his life to.
"Today, when we take our democracy and pluralist social fabric for granted, it is easy to forget the magnitude of contributions made by titans like Nehru and others of his time. It is easy to forget the challenges these men and women were faced with, the complexity of the questions they had to answer, and the arduous project of nation-building they embarked upon. It is their lifelong labours that have brought us to the India we recognise and cherish today," she said.
Gandhi said even as Nehru memorably proclaimed a 'tryst with destiny' on midnight of August 15, 1947, it is important to remember that at the turn of the tide, the very future of India was anything but guaranteed.
"Nehru would go on to lead a country that had not just been ravaged by colonialism and Partition, but had been reduced by 1947, into one of the poorest, most exploited societies on earth. Indeed, under similar circumstances, in many other countries, such conditions led to the suppression of democracy in the name of unity and development," she said.
Gandhi said even as Nehru was confronted with challenges "that would have crippled the very best of us", he chose instead to put his faith in a democratic system that treated all citizens as equal and trusted the collective wisdom of their electoral choices.
"Rather than compromise on this commitment, he would go on to launch India on a remarkable experiment in democracy. That was his own tryst with destiny," she said.
The lecture was delivered by Madhavan K Palat, who is editor of the Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:02 IST

UP: STF nabs wanted life convict who escaped from Agra prison in 2013

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested a wanted accused who had escaped from prison six years ago while serving a life imprisonment sentence in Agra Central jail.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:55 IST

AP: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney visits Kanaka Durga temple to...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A day after being appointed as Chief Secretary of the state, senior IAS officer Nilam Sawhney on Friday visited Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada to seek blessings.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:50 IST

Tamil Nadu: SI sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A district court in Tamil Nadu has sentenced a sub-inspector in Rameswaram to life imprisonment for murdering an interrogator in his chamber in 2014.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:48 IST

Maharashra CM will be from Shiv Sena: NCP's Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): As talks are going on between Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena only.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:42 IST

CJI Gogoi issues notices in all case on his last working day in SC

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday issued notices in all the ten cases listed before him, as today is his last working day in the Supreme Court. He is slated to retire on November 17.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:39 IST

CRPF stands at forefront of fight against terrorism: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:39 IST

BSP condemns RSS' stand on Sabarimala

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Bahujan Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday condemned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's statement on Sabarimala and asserted that women and men should have equals rights in temples, mosque and church.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:39 IST

Lalu slams Bihar govt accusing it of 'undignified' treatment to...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A day after renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh passed away at a hospital here, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav on Friday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led state government accusing it of not ensuring a dignified treatment to Singh'

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:37 IST

Common Minimum Programme will be in Maharashtra's interets, says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) being prepared with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress will be in the interest of Maharashtra and reiterated that the government in the state will be made

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena calls CJI's Office coming under RTI purview a...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Friday hailed the Supreme Court for ruling that the Chief Justice of India's Office is a "public authority" and comes under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:27 IST

Rajnath Singh visits Bum La Pass along India-China border

Bum La Pass (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the forward posts at Bum La along the Indo-China border.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:20 IST

UP: Minor girl found dead after missing for 5 days

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A 10-year-old girl, who went missing on November 9, was found dead in Lucknow's Gosaiganj area on Thursday, police said.

Read More
iocl