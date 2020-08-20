Neighbour held for raping 5-yr-old girl in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Indore's Hira Nagar area. The accused has been arrested by the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nihit Upadhyay said that the accused was presented before the court which sent him to jail.

"A 5-year-old was raped by her neighbour in Hira Nagar. He lured the girl by offering her food. The girl's relatives saw her with the man then they informed us. After the incident, the accused fled away. He has been arrested now," Upadhyay told reporters here.

A case has been registered section 376 A and 376 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

