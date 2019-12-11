Neither CAB nor abrogation of Article 370 anti-Muslim: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Neither Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, nor abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is anti-Muslim, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said replying to the debate on the Bill in the Upper House of the Parliament.

"Neither Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is anti-Muslim, nor abrogation of Article 370 is anti-Muslim. Triple Talaq Bill is not anti-Muslim either. Triple Talaq is the Bill to give rights to crores of Muslim women in the country," he said.

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370 which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said: "Do only Muslims live in Jammu and Kashmir? No Hindus? No Buddhists? Why is it viewed like that? It has been abrogated for everyone and not only for Muslims."

"How can the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, be anti-Muslim?" he asked.

"In this Bill, there is no proposal to touch the citizenship of any Muslim," Shah said.

"Abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq Bill are not anti-Muslim. Do women not have rights? Kashmir is peaceful even after the abrogation of 370. Likewise, I don't believe the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is anti-Muslim," he added.

Shah also slammed Samajwadi Party leader Javed Ali Khan for his comment saying: "He said that we (India) will become 'Muslim-Mukt' (Muslim free). Jawed Ali Khan Sahab, this country will not become Muslim free even if you want it to."

Adding that he need be not taught by anyone about the idea of India, the Home Minister said: "I was born in this country and will die in this country."

He also said that Rohingya would not be granted citizenship under the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as they did not come to India directly from Myanmar but infiltrated through Bangladesh. (ANI)

