Nellore man sets Guinness world record, removes 68 bottle caps in a minute with head

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Indian Martial Arts expert Prabhakar Reddy has set a Guinness world record by removing 68 bottle caps in one minute with his head.



He broke the earlier world record set in this regard by Pakistan's Muhammad Rashid Naseem.

Guinness World Records tweeted: "The most bottle caps removed with the head in one minute is 68 and was achieved by Prabhakar Reddy P, assisted by Sujith Kumar E and Rakesh B (all India) in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, India." (ANI)

