Neonatology to geriatric care, 81 sub-specialities will be available at Amrita hospital, says Dr Sanjeev Singh

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], August 22 (ANI): Amrita Hospital, established by Mata Amritanandamayi Devi or Amma, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24 in Haryana's Faridabad.



With over 2500 beds, the new private hospital that is set to be inaugurated on Wednesday, will have close to several sub-specialities, informed Dr Sanjeev K Singh, the Medical Director of the hospital.

"This is 2600-bed healthcare, which is the largest private hospital with close to 81 sub-specialties in the country. This is exclusive in the field as the advancement in adult medicine has taken place quite naturally and there are lots of competent, advanced medicine and adult medicine doctors who are available," Dr Singh told ANI.



The hospital has heavily focussed on paediatric care, paediatric super specialty care that includes nephrology, urology, cardiology, cardiovascular sciences, neurosurgery, paediatric neurology, which according to the hospital's officials, did not exist earlier.

"The hospital will have a dedicated research block spread across a seven-floor building that totals three lakh sq. ft. with exclusive Grade A to D GMP labs. There will be a focus on identifying newer diagnostic markers, AI, ML, Bioinformatics etc. We are in the process of entering into research collaborations with some of the world's biggest names in medical science," he said.



He further said, "We have a large series of data which is available because we have been running 1350 bedded hospital for 25 years will utilise that facility for doing an artificial intelligence and Imaging Lab medicine and many of the non-communicable diseases."

The mega healthcare facility will also have an integrated research section.

"We will look for newer molecules, new drugs, new devices, new diagnostic markers, and then lead that path. Second, we also want to integrate all parts of medicine and other sciences so that we can bring in what Amma has always been asking or demanding us that bring cost-effective research product which can be useful to the community and that's would be aimed," the Medical Director informed.

Dr. Sanjeev also said that the Amrita Hospital will be conducting 15 solid organs and vascularised composite allotransplantation.

"Pain would be the fifth vital sign and 100% of the patient gets admitted to the hospital and their pain would be analysed. A pain team is going to take care of two things. One is intervention, if you could do an intervention and then get into a particular area, block it and do intervention and relieve pain. Second is also look at the narcotic based which would also reduce pain and make life comfortable for patients. So patient dignity and respect is a must for us," Dr Sanjeev said on pain management.

He said, "It's very interesting that we are getting a very well-trained group of people and they are called clinical pharmacists. They have six years of experience in clinical-based pharmacy training where they are trained in pharmacokinetics and optimization, pharmacodynamics from therapeutics and optimization of therapy."

"Second, there is an internal prescription audit which is going to happen on faculty that would be adjoining to head of department to seniors and the nursing department. They all have been inducted to understand what is rational prescription practices," he added.

The Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya, and the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, will also attend the opening ceremony, along with the Prime Minister. (ANI)