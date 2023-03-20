NEP 2020 brought education out of narrow thinking: Amit Shah

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on New Education Policy-2020 has the potential to put the youth of India in front of the youth of the world on the global stage.

Amit Shah attended the fourth convocation ceremony of the Central University of Gujarat on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering Shah said that the responsibility of making India great and first in every field of the world rests with the youth of the country. He added that it is the responsibility of students to make a great India.

The Union Home Minister said that the New Education Policy-2020 brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only education policy on which there was no controversy or opposition and it has been accepted by all.

He said that this education policy has the power to put the youth of India in front of the youth of the world on the global stage as it has been prepared after extensive deliberations.



Shah said, "This policy has brought our education out of narrow thinking. The aim of education is not to get a degree, a good job or comforts in personal life, but to become a complete human. We should always make efforts in this direction and this education policy gives full opportunity for this."

He said that it is based on Indian values but also includes all the elements of modern education. Shah said that the objective of this policy is to create such students and humans who are filled with feeling of national pride as well as global welfare and this policy has all the capabilities to make global citizens.

Union Home Minister said that in the new education policy, thrust has been given on mother tongue because any person can think well in his own language, can do research with better ability and it also enhances his analysis and decision-making ability. He said that in order to maintain the importance of language in the New Education Policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a provision to make primary education compulsory in the mother tongue.

Shah said that all our languages are flexible and we can expand our vocabulary and we should expand and enrich it. In order to bring flexibility, provisions have also been made in higher education and emphasis has also been laid on e-learning.

Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided immense opportunities for the youth of the country. He said that there were 724 startups in the country in 2016, which have increased to more than 70,000 by 2022, whereas 107 startups are in the unicorn club, compared to just four in 2016.

He said that out of the total startups in the country, 45 per cent are run by women and girls and 45 per cent of startups are in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started 'Make in India' scheme by identifying several sectors. Many new sectors have been opened in it and as a result, India's merchandise exports have crossed USD 400 billion and investment of worth Rs 4 lakh crore has come through the Production Linked Incentive (PLI). (ANI)

