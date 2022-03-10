NEP 2020 will change country's education landscape, says Andhra Governor

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan, while addressing a convocation, said that he is happy to know that all Universities in the State, are taking steps to implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 which was expected to usher in a new era in the Indian higher education system and bring about a fundamental change in the country's education landscape.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapuramu, celebrated its 20th convocation ceremony on Thursday, the Governor participated in the convocation, in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan here.

He said, "NEP-2020 was considered to be very comprehensive, highly vibrant, and flexible, and expected to shape the younger generation into a sound ethical base with a strong sense of social responsibility."



"COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that change was inevitable and the opportunities created by it will lead us towards a better tomorrow. The pandemic had worked as a catalyst for the academic community to adapt and opt for platforms with technologies that enabled the teaching faculty and the student community to overcome the difficulties posed by the pandemic, over the past two years," added the Governor.



He further said that it was a proud achievement for the university to receive the recognition of NITI Aayog, for establishing the prestigious 'Atal Incubation Centre' and hoped that it would facilitate rural innovations and foster entrepreneurship in sustainable development, and extend hand-holding support to other academic institutions in the region.

The Governor congratulated Chief Guest Dr. Arjula Ramachandra Reddy, former Professor of the University of Hyderabad and former Vice-Chancellor of Yogi Vemana University, who was conferred the Degree of 'Honoris Causa' by the University and the students who received the Gold medals for their academic excellence and all the students who received their Degrees during the convocation. (ANI)

