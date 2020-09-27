NEP focuses on quality education, good values for every child: Haryana Min

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 27 (ANI): Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Saturday said the recently announced New Education Policy (NEP) emphasises that no child of the country should be deprived of education whether the child is homeless or lives in a slum area or living in the city or in the village or metros.

"Fundamental changes have been made in the Policy to ensure that every child receives quality education starting from pre-school to higher education level easily. NEP emphasises that no child of the country should be deprived of education whether the child is homeless or lives in a slum area or living in the city or in the village or metros," Pal said in a statement.



The Minister said it was for the first time that suggestions for the new NEP were taken from the representatives of the Panchayati Raj, Urban Local Bodies and the representatives of the Parliament and State Legislatures of the country, as well as every educationist who understands the importance and purpose of education. More than two lakh suggestions were given and were adjusted in the New Education Policy, which is the biggest feature of this Policy, he said.

Stating that the NEP is going to lay the foundation for a new 21st century India, he said: "This policy has been announced after 34 years. The main feature of this policy is to bring about fundamental changes in school education as well, with a focus on three points, ensuring continuity of education of school dropout, emphasis on the concept of pre-school for toddlers and upgrading education-level at par with international standards."

The Minister hoped that the state would definitely take the lead in view of the initiative that Haryana has taken so far regarding the implementation of the NEP. (ANI)

