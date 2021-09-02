NEP takes freedom to the subject level, says Karnataka Education Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2 (ANI): The National Education Policy (NEP-2020) takes freedom of the student to subject level, said Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting of MLCs elected from teachers and graduates constituency held at Vidhana Soudha, he said that the earlier policy gave freedom of choosing the combination, and said now with NEP-2020, this has been extended to the subject level.

Further, Narayana told, "The very core of NEP lies in its approach towards decentralization. It wants to take decentralization up to the institution level. It also aspires that colleges should come out of the current affiliation system and each institution should grow independently capable of awarding a degree on its own. NEP wants to transfer not only the educational autonomy but also the administrative autonomy to the institutions."



Saying that the government will not impose anything forcefully in the name of NEP, he added, the government prepares the model framework as per NEP guidelines and the governing councils of the institutions will have the freedom to play a crucial role in its' implementation.

A few are criticizing NEP and terming this as saffronisation of education is meaningless. How can making future generations aware of our heritage and culture be called saffronisation, asked the Minister.

This is only the beginning and a lot needs to be done with regard to NEP implementation. There will be more legislative and administrative measures to come in the future with regard to this, he informed.

K.T.Srikathegowda, MLC, suggested providing training to faculty with regard to NEP implementation. He welcomed the government's decision of making learning Kannada mandatory for 2 years at the degree level and also told that learning English should also be given priority.

P.Pradeep, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate and Technical Education presented details of NEP. MLCs Shashil G.Namoshi, Y A Narayanaswamy, Arun Shahapura, Maritibbegowda, Chidananda Gowda, and senior officials were present. (ANI)

