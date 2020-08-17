NEP will be inclusive, help education reach international standards: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The New Education Policy-2020 (NEP) will help Indian education touch international standards and it will be inclusive, said Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday.

"The NEP-2020 will make the country multi-lingual, hopeful. It will stand on the basis of Indianness and reach international limits, it will be effective and will help in ensuring the continuance of dialogue. It will also be inclusive," Nishank said.

The Union Minister said this during the IIT Delhi, Diamond Jubilee celebrations in which he along with, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu took part through video conferencing.

The Vice President also released the Diamond Jubilee logo and strategy document of IIT Delhi at the event.

The Minister said that the opinions of the last man in the country and stakeholders had been taken into account before formulating the NEP-2020 and asserted that it will increase research and development in the country.

The Union Minister also urged IIT-Delhi to come forward and help in digitalisation of education in the country.

"India is the first country which is moving forward to give access to online education to 33 crore students across various levels," he said. (ANI)

