Nepal FM stations broadcast propaganda songs, claim Kalapani, Lipulekh

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 22 (ANI): Nepal's FM radio stations close to the border in Pithoragarh district are broadcasting propaganda songs which claim that Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura are part of the country.

Babita Sanwal, a teacher in Pithoragarh, said her radio has been catching some Nepali radio stations for the past few days.

"For the past few days, my radio is catching some Nepali radio stations. These stations are playing some songs with words 'Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura humara hai' meaning these areas are ours," Sanwal told ANI.

Krishna Garbyal, a resident of Kalapani, said songs saying "Kalapani hamara hai" have also been circulating on social media.

"There is some disturbing content circulating on the social media," he said.

Kamal Raj, a member of Gorkha community, said a treaty was made between the British and Gorkhas under which areas like Kalapani, Lipulekh among others became a part of India.

He said the ruling party in Nepal has created the row and hoped that ties between two countries will not deteriorate.

"We do not want any disturbance in India-Nepal relationship," he said

Nepali radio stations can be heard in the region after an apparent boost to tower frequencies.

Nepal has adopted a constitutional amendment to include a new map claiming Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

India has termed claims by Nepal as an artificial enlargement not based on historical facts or evidence and not tenable. (ANI)

