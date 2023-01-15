Nepal plane crash: UP CM Yogi instructs officials to bring mortal remains of deceased to state

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed condolences over the tragic aircraft crash in Nepal in which 68 people have died including five Indians.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that instructions have been given to officials to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to make arrangements to bring the mortal remains of the deceased people of Uttar Pradesh to the state.

"The plane crash in Nepal is very sad. A humble tribute to all the people who died in this, including the Indian citizens! My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed souls in his holy feet and speedy recovery to the injured," CM Yogi tweeted.

"Officials have been instructed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to make arrangements to bring the mortal remains of the deceased people of Uttar Pradesh to the state," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and prayed for the bereaved families of the Nepal plane crash.

"Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," PM Modi tweeted.

An ATR aircraft had taken off from Kathmandu to Pokhara on Sunday morning and the plane crashed before landing at Pokhara. This flight carried 68 passengers including five Indians and four crew members.



According to Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority, a total of 68 passengers, on board the ATR-72 Yeti Airlines flight which crashed somewhere between the old airport of Pokhara region and the Pokhara International Airport, were dead. The plane was a 72-seater passenger aircraft.

Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said that 68 passengers on board the ATR-72 Yeti Airlines flight were confirmed dead.

The notice issued by Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority reads that at around 10:30 am, the flight carrying 68 passengers including, five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national took off.

"Nepali Army, Police Force, Airport Rescue, and Fire Fighting and Nepal Police will be informed about the rescue operation. Total number 72 including crew female 25 male 30, standard, white. So far, the death toll is 68," the statement reads.

The Nepal government has declared a national holiday tomorrow to mourn the deaths of the people on board the Yeti plane crash today. Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari took to her Twitter handle to offer condolences to the passengers and crew members who lost their lives. She also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims. He tweeted, "Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families."

Speaking to ANI, Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma said, "This is very unfortunate we have already expressed our condolences. There were 5 Indians on the aircraft as per the press release shared by the airlines but details are yet to arrive."

On being asked that all Indian families were informed by the Nepal government, Envoy said, "Kathmandu is in touch with the family concerned and will update accordingly." (ANI)

